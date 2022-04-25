STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

E-commerce, consumer durables occupiers drive warehousing demand in Hyderabad

The western and north-western corridors, particularly locations such as Patancheru, Edulnagulapally, Gundlapochampally, Medchal and Kallakal are expected to witness most of the traction.

Published: 25th April 2022 08:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2022 08:01 AM   |  A+A-

Amazon packages move along a conveyor at an Amazon warehouse facility in Goodyear, Arizona

For representational purpose. (File photo| AP)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  E-commerce and consumer durables occupiers have driven warehousing demand in H2 2021 in Hyderabad. The warehousing sector witnessed significant demand from e-commerce (66 percent) followed by consumer durables (17 percent) occupiers during H2 2021.

According to Cushman and Wakefield, during the H2 2021, leasing activity recorded a growth of around 15 percent, with 1.75 million sq.ft. of space getting leased. On an annual basis, leasing activity witnessed significant momentum with 3.3 million sq.ft of space being leased, a growth of over 60 percent from 2020. 

The western and north-western corridors, particularly locations such as Patancheru, Edulnagulapally, Gundlapochampally, Medchal and Kallakal are expected to witness most of the traction in the short to midterm.

The State government has formulated a new policy for the logistics sector in the second half of 2021 to attract an investment of Rs 10,000 crore by 2026. Meanwhile, industrial and warehousing quoted rentals across all corridors of the city have witnessed a marginal increase of 3 to 5 per cent during H2 2021, when compared on a half-yearly basis.

Prime micro-markets of Kandlakoya and Medchal in the northern quadrant witnessed robust leasing activity during 2021, resulting in limited availability of quality warehousing space by end of the year. With rising demand, rentals are very likely to rise further in the next six to 12 months. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
E commerce Consumer durables Hyderabad warehouse Hyderabad warehousing
India Matters
Naveen Jindal. (File photo)
India has turned into police state: Congress on ED raids on Naveen Jinda
Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik (Photo | PTI)
SC rejects bail plea of Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik in money laundering case
Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn (Photo | PTI)
Ajay Devgn defends association with tobacco brand, calls it 'personal choice'
Security forces in Kashmir valley (Representational Image | AP)
Jawan killed, 4 hurt in Jammu encounter; death toll in Baramula rises to 4

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp