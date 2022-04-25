Heroin worth Rs 21.9 crore seized from Malawian woman at Hyderabad airport

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a major drug bust, sleuths of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Hyderabad zone, seized 3.129 kg of heroin valued at approximately Rs 21.9 crores and arrested a Malawian woman, who was carrying the contraband, at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport here on Sunday.

According to the DRI, the woman was travelling on a business visa by Qatar Airways from Nairobi to Hyderabad via Doha and arrived at RGI airport on Sunday.

Based on credible information, she was intercepted for checking. Thorough examination of her checked-in baggage, a trolley bag, revealed the concealment of heroin.

The contraband was tightly packed in two polythene covers and ingeniously concealed in a specially created false bottom at the base of the trolley bag.

The passenger was arrested by the DRI and remanded to judicial custody. Further investigation is underway, said DRI officials.