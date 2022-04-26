STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ferring Pharmaceuticals facility in Hyderabad launched, to employ 110 people

The facility in Hyderabad is an integrated facility with R&D and manufacturing capability.

KT Rama Rao, IT & Industries Minister (Photo | RVK Rao, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: IT & Industries Minister KT Rama Rao on Monday inaugurated a Ferring Pharmaceuticals facility in Hyderabad. It was established with a total investment of 30 million euros and would provide employment to 110 people.

Welcoming the company to the Genome Valley, Rama Rao said, “Though this facility was initially planned in Maharashtra, it was later moved to Hyderabad. This proves the vibrant ecosystem of life sciences in Hyderabad. We are in the process of doubling the life sciences sector which is currently projected at `50 billion and would rise to `100 billion in the coming years.”

The facility in Hyderabad is an integrated facility with R&D and manufacturing capability. The R&D capability includes formulation development, packaging development and analytical development. The manufacturing facility is mainly designed for the oral solid dosage form.

Headquartered in Saint-Prex, Switzerland, Ferring Pharmaceuticals is one of the leading firms in reproductive medicine and maternal health, apart from specialisations in gastroenterology and urology. It has been developing treatments for mothers and babies for over 50 years and has a portfolio covering treatments from conception to birth.

