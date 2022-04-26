Mancherial youngster stabs 21-yr-old as she rejects proposal 

By Express News Service

ADILABAD : A youth was arrested on Monday for stabbing a 21-year-old woman with a knife in Naspur village of Mancherial district, after she refused to marry him. The cops also seized the knife used in the attack, said Naspur Sub Inspector T Srinivas. Sources said the accused G Saikiran and victim were relatives and talks had been conducted to get them married, but she had refused to the wedding. The victim, who hails from Bokkalagutta village in Mandamarri mandal, had come to Naspur to attend a function at her relative’s house.

After attending the function, while the woman and her family members were boarding an autorickshaw to return, the Saikiran appeared out of nowhere and stabbed the woman. The victim’s father and relatives came to her rescue and chased Sairkiran away. She received minor injuries and was taken to a hospital in Mancherial for treatment. On the basis of a complaint from the victim’s father, the police have registered a case and the probe is underway.