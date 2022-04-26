STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
MRPS activist found murdered in Khammam, Hyderabad

P Bhanuchandar had left home on April 16 saying that he was going to a relative’s wedding.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 30-year-old Madiga Reservation Porata Samiti (MRPS) activist, who had been missing for 10 days, was found murdered in Khammam on Monday. The police have picked up six persons for questioning in connection with the case.  

P Bhanuchandar had left home on April 16 saying that he was going to a relative’s wedding. On the same day, he called up his wife, whom he married recently, saying that he would return home by evening. When she called him later, his phone was reportedly switched off. Worried by the turn of events, she asked their relatives about Bhanuchandar and lodged a complaint with LB Nagar police station on April 17. During the investigation, police identified the suspects using technical evidence. They have allegedly confessed to killing him and dumping his body in a lake in Khammam district.

