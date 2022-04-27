STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Tanzanian arrested with cocaine worth Rs 11.57 crore at RGIA

According to the DRI, the sleuths intercepted the passenger who disembarked an Air Emirates flight on April 21 based on data analysis and intelligence gathering. 

Published: 27th April 2022 03:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2022 03:51 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

(Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Hyderabad unit, arrested a Tanzanian travelling from Johannesburg to Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport and recovered 1,157 grams of cocaine in the form of capsules that he had ingested for smuggling from him. 

The cocaine is worth around Rs 11.57 crore in the international grey market, officials said. This is one of the largest seizures of cocaine in Hyderabad in the recent times by DRI. According to the DRI, the sleuths intercepted the passenger who disembarked an Air Emirates flight on April 21 based on data analysis and intelligence gathering. 

Upon interrogations, the passenger confessed to having ingested the capsules containing cocaine. He purged 22 capsules at the airport and sought medical assistance. He was rushed to a hospital, where, under medical supervision, he purged out 57 more capsules over a period of five days, taking the total to 79 capsules. 

The capsules, covered with transparent adhesive tape, were cut open and the cocaine recovered.  During the investigation, it’s revealed that the passenger travelled to Johannesburg from Tanzania.From Johannesburg, he was taken to Pretoria where he swallowed the capsules prior to his journey to India. 

He was supposed to purge them over three to four days and hand them over to an unidentified person. However, he landed in the DRI net upon his arrival in Hyderabad. The passenger was arrested and remanded to judicial custody. Further investigation is underway, the DRI said.

Officials checking if arrested woman part of int’l network

DRI officials investigating the case of a Malawian woman, who landed up in Hyderabad with Rs 22 crore of heroin, are seeing if she belonged to an international network of carriers. Though she was visiting Hyderabad for the first time, officials suspect she had travelled to other parts of the country for the delivery of illegal drugs. Officials found that she was travelling to India on a business visa to avoid law enforcement agencies. They suspect that she wasn’t delivering the heroin in the city, but that Hyderabad was a stopover before she could travel to cities in the northern or central parts of India

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Directorate of Revenue Intelligence Cocaine Grey market
India Matters
Hardik Patel (Photo | PTI)
Central leaders must ensure I remain in Congress: Hardik
Yashwant Sinha (File | PTI)
Opposition unity must be on basis of equality of all parties: Yashwant Sinha
Prashant Kishor (File | PTI)
Congress sets up panels, no word on Prashant Kishor
CM Hemant Soren (Photo | PTI)
Jharkhand Hemant Soren in soup as BJP alleges land allotment scam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp