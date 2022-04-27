STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Upset over memo, RTC driver from HCU depot dies by suicide

During the last week of March 2022, he was absent from duties due to ill health, for a few days.

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A Srinivas, a TSRTC driver working with the HCU depot in the city died by suicide. Srinivas (54) who consumed an unknown poison and attempted suicide on April 21, died undergoing treatment late on Monday. 

He took the extreme step as he was upset after a charge memo was served on him by the depot manager, in connection with his earlier absence from work due to sickness, found police. A case has been registered at Doma police station of Vikarabad district, under whose jurisdiction, he consumed poison and is under investigation.

According to the police, Srinivas who hailed from Dadapur village of Doma mandal worked in the HCU depot in the city. During the last week of March 2022, he was absent from duties due to ill health, for a few days. In the first week of April 2022, when he reported to duty, he was asked to produce a medical certificate, after he was posted at Lingampally point on duty.

