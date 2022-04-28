Full-fledged park being readied underneath flyover at LB Nagar in Hyderabad

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

HYDERABAD: For the first time in the State, a full-fledged park with all facilities will be coming up underneath the right and left hand side of the Kamineni flyovers at L B Nagar. Parks with a limited space have developed underneath the flyovers at Shaikpet and Bahadurpura; however the park underneath the two flyovers at LB Nagar will be fully equipped in about two acres. Civil works for laying walking tracks, amphi theatre are in progress.

There will be an amphitheatre for 50 to 60 people, walkways, fountains, sculptures, seating arenas, children play area, lush green plants producing oxygen, cafeteria and parking facilities.The park has been tentatively named Oxygen Park, due to the hundreds of lush green plants producing oxygen to be planted to neutralise air pollution.

The facility is being developed at a cost of Rs 1 crore. The LB Nagar flyover park will have a 750 metre walking track surrounded by trees and plants, vertical gardens decorating the pillars, fountains, sculptures and a parking facility to accommodate two and four wheelers.

“People need oxygen; the atmosphere requires a reduction in pollution and only plants can help us secure this goal. The safe and protected atmosphere is the only gift we can give to the next generation,” GHMC officials told Express.

The Urban Biodiversity wing of GHMC is developing the park while civil works are being taken up by GHMC Engineering wing.The idea of redesigning the open space under the flyover as a public park is to encourage the people to come and spend time with friends, walk on the walk ways.

“This park could be a role model for the rest of the country to develop the otherwise unused public spaces and convert them into something beautiful and useful,” the GHMC officials said. Morning and evening walkers can utilise the 750-metre walking tracks, sufficient seating arrangements have been made, they said.

