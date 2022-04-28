STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Thermo fisher scientific's world-class R&D centre inaugurated in Hyderabad

The newly expanded India Engineering Center (IEC) is part of Thermo Fisher’s R&D Center of Excellence in India and will bring an additional 140 new jobs to the region.

Published: 28th April 2022 10:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2022 05:36 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Thermo Fisher Scientific's new R&D and Engineering facility, India Engineering Center (IEC) has been inaugurated by IT & Industries Minister KT Rama Rao.

IEC is a world-class research and development center and will employ over 450 diversely talented engineers and vendor partners. The center at Hyderabad is a 42,000 sq. ft facility that includes the engineering lab and will support new product development for laboratory and analytical solutions for Thermo Fisher’s global sites.

In addition, the facility will also attract top talent and open employment opportunities in the Telangana state. This facility will have the required infrastructure to design & develop instruments, perform product reliability performance testing and verification, as well as validation of products.

The center at Hyderabad is a 42,000 sq. ft facility that includes the engineering lab and will support new product development for laboratory analytical solutions for Thermo Fisher’s global sites. (Photo | EPS)

Speaking on this occasion, KTR said "Inauguration of Thermo Fisher Scientific’s IEC is a testament to the overall ecosystem for life sciences in Telangana and the pro-business policies of the government, which attracts global players to Hyderabad. With the annual planned R&D investment of approx. USD 15 million, I am also happy to learn that this facility will create employment of over 450 people, throughout the value chain.”

