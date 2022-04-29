STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Case against builder who took up works at demolished Khusro Manzil site

Police also confirmed to the residents that the owner of the property Syed Manood Ali had obtained permission from the MA & UD department and also the GHMC for taking up works at the site.

Published: 29th April 2022 12:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2022 12:18 PM   |  A+A-

The flattened site where the Khusro Manzil heritage building once stood in Hyderabad. (Photo| RVK Rao, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Nampally police registered three cases against the builder who has taken up construction works at the site of historic structure Khusro Manzil, after its demolition recently. The builder was slapped with three petty cases, for causing sound pollution while executing the works during night hours.

Police initiated action after the residents of Hill View Colony, located by the demolished site lodged a complaint, that heavy earth-moving machinery working at the site, is causing sound pollution during nighttime.

The once majestic Khusro Manzil,  which was classified as a  heritage structure, has finally been flattened recently. The structure built in the 1920s is said to have been the residence of the chief commanding officer of the Nizam's forces.

