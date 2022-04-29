Hyderabad: Noisy removal of debris from heritage site stopped

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Unable to bear the loud noise of earth movers clearing construction material and debris (C&D) from the razed heritage building of Khusro Manzil in AC Guards neighbourhood in Lakdi ka pul area, and the unauthorised digging of a borewell during the night hours by the owner, residents of as many as five apartments’ got together on Thursday and stopped the trucks from carrying out the activity on the colony’s road.

The residents were from Jaya Residency, Sai Ashirwad Appartments, Trendset Hill View Top, Raasi Hill View Appartments, and Vijaya Hills Appartments. Irked by the disturbed noise throughout the night, the residents stopped the work and sent back dozens of trucks by blocking the road and raising slogans against the owner of the building for disturbing them at night by fielding JCBs to clear the debris from the heritage site.

Because the JCBs made a very loud noise, we could not even catch a wink of sleep at night, Jaya Residency Secretary, R Balachandran, and others told Express. ‘’We have lodged a complaint with Nampally police station and sought action against the owner of the building. This morning the owner brought a borewell rig and began drilling a well. We also lodged a complaint with MRO, whose staff visited the place and stopped the digging of the borewell as no prior permission was taken for the same.