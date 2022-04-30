STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Giving kisans their due

Imagine a world without farmers — the primary food givers and the backbone of our economy. Yet, they barely get their due.

Heartfulness campus

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Imagine a world without farmers — the primary food givers and the backbone of our economy. Yet, they barely get their due. In an attempt to change this, the Kanha Centre of Excellence for Agriculture has been giving out sustainable agricultural solutions to farmers in the villages around Kanha Shanti Vanam located at the global headquarters for Heartfulness in Rangareddy district. 

Taking this initiative ahead, the foundation stone for a Centre for Excellence (CoE) was laid by Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy at the Heartfulness campus. “Farmers are the primary food givers to the society. If it were not for them, we would be incapable of feeding our families. They need the necessary infrastructure and better agricultural tools and facilities for easier processes and higher yield. It is very heart-warming to see that Heartfulness is piloting something on these lines with the much-needed machinery and tools. By Samunnati Foundation and Vanashanti FPC joining hands with Kanha, they can be assured of the right knowledge transfer, agricultural know-how and making lives of the farmers easier. All this will eventually lead to better produce,” Niranjan Reddy said.  

The CoE also has a Farmer Produce Collection Centre and is designed to support and encourage farming communities to build a mutually beneficial relationship between the kisans and Kanha FPO. Farmers from at least 13 villages of the 32 around the collection centre have already been participating in it. The Heartfulness campus boasts of a solar grid system and solar-powered cold storage unit, which were set up to ensure sustainability and utilise renewable resources. 

