Green Hydrogen will power vehicles of the future, says Nitin Gadkari

Stressing on the need for research, he said that a clear vision and a strong political will  is a must for achieving the results.

Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari, G Kishan Redy and V K Singh at the foundation stone laying event for various road projects at Shamshabad on Friday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said on Friday that there were a dozen alternate fuels like bio-diesel, natural gas, ethanol, methane, propane, electricity and hydrogen, which were currently being developed to power vehicles of the future. He said that  ‘Green Hydrogen’ was going to be the fuel of the future.

Addressing a gathering of women entrepreneurs on the topic ‘Driving Forward Women Entrepreneurship’ organised by FICCI Ladies Organisation (FLO), Hyderabad Chapter, in Shamshabad, he said that India must not only take the lead in research and development for these alternate fuels, but must also produce them abundantly and export them too.

“We need appropriate technologies, increased productivity and increased exports to realise Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of making the country a five trillion dollar economy by 2025,” he said.
Stressing on the need for research, he said that a clear vision and a strong political will  is a must for achieving the  results. Having qualities like being people-centric, maintaining good human relations, thinking ahead of the time, being honest, credible and maintaining goodwill, were some of the highest capitals of 21st century, he said. 

Talking about empowerment of female entrepreneurs and their contribution in driving the country’s economy, he said that women didn’t have to think that they needed to be pushed,  but they could push themselves ahead with a positive approach, positive attitude and self-confidence. Talking about his political journey from a student leader, to joining Janata Party and then BJP, he said that True meaning of politics, as it is being perceived now, is not about power, but it is about serving the nation.

