191 kids subjected to child labour rescued by Telangana police

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A total of 191 children were rescued by Telangana police in the month of July, under Operation Muskaan. A team of one Sub-Inspector (SI) and four constables along with Anti-Human Trafficking Unit and SHE Teams members traced and rescued children who were missing or subjected to child labour

A total of eight teams for the eight divisions under the Rachakonda Police Commissionerate were formed. Of the total 191, 95 boys and 10 girls belonged to Telangana, while 73 boys and 13 girls hailed from other States across the country.

HYDERABAD: A total of 191 children were rescued by Telangana police in the month of July, under Operation Muskaan. A team of one Sub-Inspector (SI) and four constables along with Anti-Human Trafficking Unit and SHE Teams members traced and rescued children who were missing or subjected to child labour A total of eight teams for the eight divisions under the Rachakonda Police Commissionerate were formed. Of the total 191, 95 boys and 10 girls belonged to Telangana, while 73 boys and 13 girls hailed from other States across the country.