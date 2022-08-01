Home Cities Hyderabad

444 years of Charminar

While empires have risen and fallen, governments have changed and so has people’s view of the world, Charminar has remained synonymous with Hyderabad and its culture.

Published: 01st August 2022 06:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2022 06:56 AM   |  A+A-

People take a look at the archives on Sunday. (Photo | RVK RAO, EPS)

People take a look at the archives on Sunday. (Photo | RVK RAO, EPS)

By Niharika Saila
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Four hundred and forty-four years after Sultan Muhammad Quli Qutb Shah, the fifth sultan of the Qutb Shahi dynasty, inaugurated it on the first day of Muharram, 1000 AH, Hyderabad’s iconic Charminar stands tall.

A rare picture of Charminar taken
by Swiss national Martin Hurlimann |
(Photo courtesy: Asif Ali Khan)

Known as the founder of modern Hyderabad, Qutb Shah, during the inauguration, had prayed that the new city remains prosperous and thrives as a fish does in the ocean. While empires have risen and fallen, governments have changed and so has people’s view of the world, Charminar has remained synonymous with Hyderabad and its culture.

To celebrate 444 years of the monument, Deccan Archives in collaboration with the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) organised a heritage walk through the Old City on Sunday. Discussions on the history, art, architecture and traditions of the land were held. A week-long photo exhibition named Charminar444, depicting the evolution of the monument was also thrown open to the public by Anuradha Reddy, Convenor, INTACH, Hyderabad chapter.

Mohammed Sibghatullah Khan, the founder of Deccan Archives, said, “Historical images, paintings, sketches and maps illustrating different phases of construction and transformation of Charminar are on display for the viewers. Some of these photographs were captured by the renowned Jack Birns of Life Magazine. Descriptions have also been provided in three languages — Telugu, Hindi and Urdu — to help people gain a better understanding of the monument’s history.”

Asif Ali Khan, an architect and heritage enthusiast, who documents the lesser-known architectural heritage of Hyderabad, told Express, “Charminar is an architectural and engineering marvel based on Persian architecture concept. Along with the Persian landscape elements such as gardens and water bodies, Charminar was constructed right in the centre of the city with four roads diverging from it.”

He added that Charminar would feature in currencies during the rule of the Asaf Jahi dynasty.“In the late 1850s, many artists and photographers from across the world, including ones from European and British nations, were inspired by the monument and used it as a subject for their artwork and photographs. Even now, many youngsters and students enjoy sketching and painting the pictures of the historical Charminar.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sultan Muhammad Quli Qutb Shah Qutb Shahi dynasty Charminar Hyderabad INTACH
India Matters
Electric furnace in a steel factory (File Photo | Reuters)
India manufacturing PMI hits eight-month high in July on new orders
TMC MPs stage a protest at Parliament House complex during ongoing Monsoon Session, in New Delhi, Monday, Aug 1, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Ruckus continues in Parliament as Opposition protests over Sanjay Raut arrest, Congress MPs' suspension
Image for representational purposes only. (Photo | A Sanesh)
Building creative hubs for expression and promoting art in the streets of Delhi 
The USA team is among the most diversified in the ongoing Chess Olympiad at Mahabalipuram in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu/EPS)

Olympiad, the land of diversity
 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp