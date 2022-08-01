Boy jumps into swimming pool, drowns in Kokapet of Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 13-year-old boy old drowned in a swimming pool at Sunshine Ecopolis Apartments, Kokapet on Saturday and died on Sunday morning while undergoing treatment. According to the police, 14-year-old P Shyam had come to the city from Vijayawada with his parents P Vijay Kumar and P Padma to attend a housewarming ceremony hosted by their relatives. While the guests were immersed in the family gathering, Shyam, along with his cousins, went to the swimming pool.

There, one of Shyam’s cousins jumped into the water. Shyam followed, even though he did not know swimming, and drowned. His cousins alerted the family who rushed Shyam to a nearby hospital where he passed away on Sunday morning. Following a complaint to the police, the body was shifted to Osmania General Hospital for postmortem examination. Police are yet to analyse the CCTV footage as part of their investigation.

This was the second such incident since May this year. In May, a 10-year-old boy jumped into the Blue Fab Swimming Pool at Nagole while visiting the city with his family and drowned. In that case, the private swimming pool located in Samathapuri Colony was being operated without any valid permissions.

