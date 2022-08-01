Hyderabad Commissioner of Police, CV Anand dials ‘100’, all is sorted within minutes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Like the rest of the citizens, ‘Dial 100’ is also the go-to number for Hyderabad Commissioner of Police (CP) CV Anand for help in emergencies or to lodge a complaint. The city’s police chief recently dialed ‘100’ to report sound pollution and to no one’s surprise, the issue was sorted in no time.

Anand resides in Pleasant Valley at Road No. 10, Jubilee Hills, in the quarters allotted to him and his peace was disturbed due to the loud music being played by revellers who were taking part in the recent Bonalu celebrations. The city police chief dialed ‘100’ and complained that the loud music being played in Om Nagar Basti, Jubilee Hills, was causing sound pollution in the middle of the night. Within minutes, the police swung into action and the volume was turned down. Srinivas, one of the residents of the basti who had arranged the music system, was slapped with a petty case under Hyderabad City Police Act.

In stark contrast, residents of ICRISAT Colony which comes under the same police station limits lodged a complaint against the management of the TOT Pub over loud music being played till late at the night. They also said that customers often puked in front of their houses after emerging from the pub.

To this, the police personnel reportedly told them that the matter does not concern them as the matter of alcohol being served till late night was the responsibility of the Excise Department. After some effort, excise sleuths took up the matter and reportedly cautioned the pub against remaining open till late in the night.

