4K link Aadhaar with voter card on Day 1: CEO

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The linking of voter cards with Aadhaar has evoked a good response on the first day of optional rollout in all the 119 constituencies of Telangana. About 4,000 voters voluntarily opted to link their Aadhar with the voter card, Telangana Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Vikas Raj said.

He added that the He said that the pre-revision activities of the Special Summary Revision (SSR) kicked off on Monday and would continue till November 9, the due date for publication of draft electoral rolls. He said the claims and disposal of objections would be entertained till December 26. The final publication of the voter list is scheduled for January 5, 2023.

Further, the modified forms for the registration of electors were formally launched at the State-, district- and Assembly segment-level, which was appraised to political parties, media, NGOs and Civil Society Organisations (CSOs).

With regards to linking Aadhaar with Voter Identification Cards, the CEO said the sharing of details is voluntary. He further instructed district Collectors to exercise caution during the exercise and to ensure that the Aadhar details of the electors should not be disclosed and necessary precautions should be taken for the security of the information.

HYDERABAD: The linking of voter cards with Aadhaar has evoked a good response on the first day of optional rollout in all the 119 constituencies of Telangana. About 4,000 voters voluntarily opted to link their Aadhar with the voter card, Telangana Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Vikas Raj said. He added that the He said that the pre-revision activities of the Special Summary Revision (SSR) kicked off on Monday and would continue till November 9, the due date for publication of draft electoral rolls. He said the claims and disposal of objections would be entertained till December 26. The final publication of the voter list is scheduled for January 5, 2023. Further, the modified forms for the registration of electors were formally launched at the State-, district- and Assembly segment-level, which was appraised to political parties, media, NGOs and Civil Society Organisations (CSOs). With regards to linking Aadhaar with Voter Identification Cards, the CEO said the sharing of details is voluntary. He further instructed district Collectors to exercise caution during the exercise and to ensure that the Aadhar details of the electors should not be disclosed and necessary precautions should be taken for the security of the information.