Apollo Hospitals sets up kitchen to provide millet-based diet

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Apollo Hospitals in Jubilee Hills has set up India’s first cloud kitchen to prepare and serve millet-based food to patients. The kitchen will serve all the traditional south and north Indian dishes, but made of millets, which is considered to be a superfood.

Apollo Hospitals is continuing this research in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Millets Research (IIMR). Millet is often prescribed by doctors to patients for quick recovery. The Food and Beverages team at Apollo Hospitals carried out extensive research and formulated palatable millet recipes.

“Initially we had difficulty making patients consume a millet diet. We approached IIMR to curate some tasty recipes for patients,” said Dr Bharath Reddy, a cardiologist at the hospital. The recovery, among those who consume millet-based food, was excellent, he added. Idli, dosa, vada, poori, upma, pongal, masala vada, onion rings, punugulu, bonda and bajji are some of the south Indian dishes on offer.

