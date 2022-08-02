Home Cities Hyderabad

NIMS staff strike hits services, many forced to return

The patients who have been waiting for more than three to four hours were seen arguing with security guards and other administrative staff.  

Published: 02nd August 2022 06:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2022 06:25 AM   |  A+A-

Nizam Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS), Hyderabad.

Nizam Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS), Hyderabad. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan/EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The atmosphere at Nizam’s Institute of Medical and Science (NIMS) was tense on Monday morning with the entry point of the outpatient block filled with hundreds of patients and their relatives waiting for their OP tokens and bill clearance.  

A total of 350 employees of the hospital including those working at the entry counters, paramedical, electoral and gas plant operators called off their duties and staged a protest demanding various issues related to salary and leaves.

It became difficult to get patients on wheelchairs and stretchers to move from one department to another. The patients who have been waiting for more than three to four hours were seen arguing with security guards and other administrative staff.  

The husband of a woman who fractured her leg in an accident was restlessly roaming in the corridor waiting for his son to pay the X-ray fees. The patients lost their cool when the OPD in the Orthology Department closed by 12:15 pm. 

“An agreement was made in the first week of July with the Commissioner of Labour agreeing to meet our four demands including implementation of Variable Dearness Allowance (VDA), free treatment for the families of women employees, giving appropriate salaries to technical workers and granting casual leaves to us,” said U Ramesh, General Secretary of NIMS Technical and Non-Technical Contract Employees Union.

The hospital staff, on Saturday, had alerted the hospital about their protest through a letter addressed to the director of the hospital. “The agreement promises an immediate implementation of the demands. We had asked the director not to violate it,” added Ramesh. 

After one-and-a-half hours, the staff called off their protest and returned to their duties. However, a lot of patients missed their OP.  “The director has assured us that the demands will be met within five days once he is back in the city.  We have decided to postpone our protest until then,” said Ramesh.

Protest called off after director’s assurance
After one-and-a-half hours, the staff called off their protest and returned to their duties. However, a lot of patients missed their OP.  “The director has assured us that the demands will be met within five days once he is back in the city.  We have decided to postpone our protest until then,” said  NIMS union leader U Ramesh

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NIMS
India Matters
The Special Urban Territory of Bengaluru
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
Didi to reset post-Partha cabinet, 5-6 new faces likely
Hardik Pandya (Photo | AFP)
Hardik is a luxury you want to have, says Aussie great McGrath
A view of Chennai airport from St Thomas Mount. (File photo| Martin Louis, EPS)
It’s official, Chennai’s second airport to be in Parandur

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp