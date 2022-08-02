NIMS staff strike hits services, many forced to return

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The atmosphere at Nizam’s Institute of Medical and Science (NIMS) was tense on Monday morning with the entry point of the outpatient block filled with hundreds of patients and their relatives waiting for their OP tokens and bill clearance.

A total of 350 employees of the hospital including those working at the entry counters, paramedical, electoral and gas plant operators called off their duties and staged a protest demanding various issues related to salary and leaves.

It became difficult to get patients on wheelchairs and stretchers to move from one department to another. The patients who have been waiting for more than three to four hours were seen arguing with security guards and other administrative staff.

The husband of a woman who fractured her leg in an accident was restlessly roaming in the corridor waiting for his son to pay the X-ray fees. The patients lost their cool when the OPD in the Orthology Department closed by 12:15 pm.

“An agreement was made in the first week of July with the Commissioner of Labour agreeing to meet our four demands including implementation of Variable Dearness Allowance (VDA), free treatment for the families of women employees, giving appropriate salaries to technical workers and granting casual leaves to us,” said U Ramesh, General Secretary of NIMS Technical and Non-Technical Contract Employees Union.

The hospital staff, on Saturday, had alerted the hospital about their protest through a letter addressed to the director of the hospital. “The agreement promises an immediate implementation of the demands. We had asked the director not to violate it,” added Ramesh.

After one-and-a-half hours, the staff called off their protest and returned to their duties. However, a lot of patients missed their OP. “The director has assured us that the demands will be met within five days once he is back in the city. We have decided to postpone our protest until then,” said Ramesh.



