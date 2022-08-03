Executing depts for 15 new bridges in Hyderabad finalised

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State Government has finalised the executing departments for the construction of 15 new bridges across Musi and Esa Rivers.Of them seven bridges will be executed by Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA), four by Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), and three by Hyderabad Road Development Corporation Limited (HRDCL), and the remaining one by Quli Qutub Shah Urban Development Authority (QQSUDA).

The State government has already sanctioned Rs 545 crore for the construction of bridges. But the work was not entrusted to any departments and hence the delay.A few days ago, the government issued an order finalising the departments for execution of the works. The government approved the construction of bridges independently across the rivers Musi and Esa for better connectivity for the areas on both sides and for the development of surrounding areas all along the river.

The need for new bridges is acutely felt as the existing bridges are not able to take the traffic load which has increased by leaps and bounds.The QQSUDA will take up the Iconic Pedestrian Bridge at Afzalgunj (Rs 40 crore). The government has asked GHMC, HMDA and HRDCL to take necessary action for taking up construction duly arranging funds with their own resources.

Locations picked after detailed study

Keeping in view of the growing population and the need for a better road network and density of traffic, a detailed traffic study has been done to assess the locations where additional bridges should be constructed across Musi

