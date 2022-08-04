Bluecopa raises $2.3 million in seed funding

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Finance operations automation platform Bluecopa raised $2.3 million in this seed funding round. T-Hub announced that it has co-invested in Bluecopa through T-Fund along with Blume Ventures and other investors like Titan Capital, Speciale Invest, Bharat Founders Fund, T2D3, Amplify and Force Ventures. T-Fund is primarily a co-investment fund, which invests alongside established angels, angel networks and venture capitalists.

T-Hub is the investment manager and will formulate investment and business development strategies for this fund. It will source startups from various sectors, including Information Technology, cleantech, agri-tech, fintech, health tech, logistics, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), Internet of Things, Augmented Reality (AR), Virtual Reality (VR), hardware, blockchain, and consumer tech. In addition to the funds, T-Hub, through T-Fund, will support Bluecopa with its market entry and go-to-market strategy efforts by connecting them with mentors and industry experts.

