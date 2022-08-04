Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad adds highest number of techies in FY22

The massive digital infrastructure played a key role in driving the country’s tech adoption, with public digital platforms becoming the bedrock of India’s digital advantage.

Published: 04th August 2022 07:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2022 07:12 AM   |  A+A-

Startups, meets

Image used for representational purposes only

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Moving a step forward in becoming the IT hub of the country, Hyderabad has added the highest number of techies among all metro cities during the financial year 2022. In the last financial year, Hyderabad has added as many as 1.53 lakh jobs, followed by Bengaluru (1.48 lakh techies), Mumbai (54,000), Pune (40,500) and Chennai (22,500), while Delhi and other Tier 2 cities hired 30,000 techies. In total, the IT industry in the country registered 4,50,000 jobs in FY22, thus recording a revenue growth of $30 billion, according to Quess IT Staffing’s report.

Interestingly, out of 4.5 lakh jobs, Hyderabad has accounted for one third of the recruitment. The digital skills such as data analytics, Java, cloud infra, full-stack technologies, and UI and UX technologies were the top skills that have been in demand, as per the report.

The massive digital infrastructure played a key role in driving the country’s tech adoption, with public digital platforms becoming the bedrock of India’s digital advantage. This led to a spike in digital talent hiring and activities undertaken by companies around skilling soared.

The report added that products, automotive and engineering, BFSI, telecom, and consulting are the top five industries which saw the most demand for these digital skills. Meanwhile, companies are expanding their footprint in Tier 2 and 3 cities, hiring for IT professionals in cities like Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Bhubaneswar and Jaipur.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hyderabad
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
'Not afraid of Narendra Modi, will not be intimidated': Rahul Gandhi on ED action in National Herald case
Uddhav Thackeray (L) and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. (File Photo)
Relief for Uddhav as SC asks EC not to decide Eknath Shinde faction's plea to be considered real Shiv Sena
Image for representational purpose only. (File | Photo)
IT ministry to conduct quarterly audit of compliance by social media firms
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Amid Chinese aggression, India, US to carry out mega military exercise in Uttarakhand's Auli in October

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp