Hyderabad adds highest number of techies in FY22

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Moving a step forward in becoming the IT hub of the country, Hyderabad has added the highest number of techies among all metro cities during the financial year 2022. In the last financial year, Hyderabad has added as many as 1.53 lakh jobs, followed by Bengaluru (1.48 lakh techies), Mumbai (54,000), Pune (40,500) and Chennai (22,500), while Delhi and other Tier 2 cities hired 30,000 techies. In total, the IT industry in the country registered 4,50,000 jobs in FY22, thus recording a revenue growth of $30 billion, according to Quess IT Staffing’s report.

Interestingly, out of 4.5 lakh jobs, Hyderabad has accounted for one third of the recruitment. The digital skills such as data analytics, Java, cloud infra, full-stack technologies, and UI and UX technologies were the top skills that have been in demand, as per the report.

The massive digital infrastructure played a key role in driving the country’s tech adoption, with public digital platforms becoming the bedrock of India’s digital advantage. This led to a spike in digital talent hiring and activities undertaken by companies around skilling soared.

The report added that products, automotive and engineering, BFSI, telecom, and consulting are the top five industries which saw the most demand for these digital skills. Meanwhile, companies are expanding their footprint in Tier 2 and 3 cities, hiring for IT professionals in cities like Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Bhubaneswar and Jaipur.

