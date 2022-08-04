Home Cities Hyderabad

Putting the fun in functional

Sometimes, it’s not the time that draws your eye, but the gorgeous design.

Published: 04th August 2022

By Rachel Dammala
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Wall clocks don’t have to be boring and regular, even in your homes! Here’s some help from Pankhuri Gandotra, founder, Writings On The Wall, on how to revamp your room, home and office space with these quirky, classy and arts-y clocks.

Double trouble
Black & Gold
Such intriguing timepieces transform this utility object into a work of art. They not only introduce you to a new aura but will ensure you get that empowering impact you’ve been looking for.

Go minimal
A delight for those who love the minimalist look, such clocks give your space a modern and trendy finish and will ensure to bring in that power effect you have been looking for long.

Full-cirlce
Some believe gemstones bring happiness, if you do too, such handcrafted clocks are the ideal indulgence for tranquillity. Such finely made, striking, creative and colourful clocks will surely be treasured for years to come!

Mirror mirror on the wall
Stay ahead in style but just in time with this mirrored wall clock. Its elegant look will add great décor value to your walls. The striking arty sentiments display a modern flair.

