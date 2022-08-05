Hyderabad rape case: Saduddin walks out of jail

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Saduddin Malik, the only major among the six accused in the gang rape of a 17-year-old girl in Jubilee Hills here about two months ago, was granted bail on Wednesday by a special court for POCSO cases after he spent 61 days in jail.

All the remaining five accused persons are minors. Malik was the main accused in the case. They had committed the atrocity on her after a non-alcoholic party at Amnesia Pub.

Malik’s lawyer had argued in the court that as the investigation was over and the chargesheet has also been filed, Malik was now entitled to bail. The court gave him bail on the condition that he should appear and sign every weekend in a police station and not leave the country or State without prior information.

In the last week of July, all the five minors who were accused in the case were granted bail by the Juvenile Justice Board and the High Court.The police first arrested Malik and one minor and then four other minors after they gathered evidence.

