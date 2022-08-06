Airgun pellet injures nine-year-old boy in Moghalpura

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A nine-year-old boy sustained a minor injury when the pellet shot from an airgun hit him in Moghulpura on August 1, the police said on Friday. The boy has since been under treatment at a hospital for treatment. According to the police, the boy went to the house of his neighbour Abdul Afzar on Monday while the latter was shooting a lizard on the wall with his airgun.

As soon as he shot at the lizard, the pellet hit the wall and ricocheted from there, and hit the boy who was standing behind him. The pellet got stuck in the dermis but did not cause any major injury. However, Afzar took the boy to a nearby hospital and fled. The police are yet to verify if Afzar had a licence for the weapon. A case under Arms Act had been registered.

