Sawadee Ka Thailand: Good news for Thai cuisine lovers in Hyderabad 

Reshmi Chakravorty By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A culinary festival of traditional Thai delicacies — Thai-rrific Food Festival is being organised at Terrace — a roof top bar & restaurant at Mercure Hyderabad KCP. For all the food enthusiasts who love to indulge in Thai cuisine, the festival offers a delicious treat to the diners.

The menu has been carefully crafted by Master Chef Ganesh who has rich experience in regional and international cuisine. “This food festival offers different varieties of authentic dishes from Thai Cuisine. One of the main purposes of this concept is to familiarise the Hyderabadi crowd with delectable Thai dishes,” says Master Chef Ganesh as we sat for the delectable Thai flavours for our dinner.

The city skyline view from the Terrace restaurant located on the 12th floor of the hotel complimented our excitement. We started with Thung Thong (crispy fried wontons filled with chicken), a special offer from Chef’s side and Tom Yum (This delicious Thai soup is a spicy and sour one made with seafood and a mix of vegetables).

Next, we focused on our main course which was the highlight of the entire food fare — Xeher thale (seafood platter). The platter consisted of papda, anchovies, pomfret, scampi, crab, king fish and Indian tuna, perfectly grilled and served with Thai-flavoured inspired sauces. After enjoying our seafood platter, we were served Gaeng paa with Kai Phad nam prik phao (Thai chicken curry with Thai-style chicken fried rice).

The spicy rice went well with the coconut-based curry. Our gastronomical journey ended with the special Thai Dessert Kluay Tod (Banana fritters with honey and sesame) and Darsaan (crispy fried wontons tossed in honey and sesame seeds served with vanilla ice cream). The Thai-inspired dinner spread hit all the right spots and with the promise to come back for more whenever the next Thai food festival is held, we bid adieu to Terrace.

HYDERABAD: A culinary festival of traditional Thai delicacies — Thai-rrific Food Festival is being organised at Terrace — a roof top bar & restaurant at Mercure Hyderabad KCP. For all the food enthusiasts who love to indulge in Thai cuisine, the festival offers a delicious treat to the diners. The menu has been carefully crafted by Master Chef Ganesh who has rich experience in regional and international cuisine. “This food festival offers different varieties of authentic dishes from Thai Cuisine. One of the main purposes of this concept is to familiarise the Hyderabadi crowd with delectable Thai dishes,” says Master Chef Ganesh as we sat for the delectable Thai flavours for our dinner. The city skyline view from the Terrace restaurant located on the 12th floor of the hotel complimented our excitement. We started with Thung Thong (crispy fried wontons filled with chicken), a special offer from Chef’s side and Tom Yum (This delicious Thai soup is a spicy and sour one made with seafood and a mix of vegetables). Next, we focused on our main course which was the highlight of the entire food fare — Xeher thale (seafood platter). The platter consisted of papda, anchovies, pomfret, scampi, crab, king fish and Indian tuna, perfectly grilled and served with Thai-flavoured inspired sauces. After enjoying our seafood platter, we were served Gaeng paa with Kai Phad nam prik phao (Thai chicken curry with Thai-style chicken fried rice). The spicy rice went well with the coconut-based curry. Our gastronomical journey ended with the special Thai Dessert Kluay Tod (Banana fritters with honey and sesame) and Darsaan (crispy fried wontons tossed in honey and sesame seeds served with vanilla ice cream). The Thai-inspired dinner spread hit all the right spots and with the promise to come back for more whenever the next Thai food festival is held, we bid adieu to Terrace.