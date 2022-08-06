Home Cities Hyderabad

Telangana: Doctors hand over former CM NT Rama Rao's daughter's PME report

On Friday evening, the hospital sent the postmortem examination report in a sealed cover to Jubilee Hills police.

Nandamuri Balakrishna and son-in-law Lokesh arrive at the Osmania General Hospital after Uma Maheshwari’s death in Hyderabad on Monday | VINAY MADAPU

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Gandhi Hospital doctors have reportedly confirmed to the Jubilee Hills police that K Uma Maheshwari, daughter of former Chief Minister NT Rama Rao, died of asphyxiation. Uma Maheshwari was on August 1 found hanging from the ceiling fan at her residence in Jubilee Hills and the body was shifted to Gandhi Hospital for postmortem examination. Uma Maheshwari was allegedly suffering from depression and mental illness.

On Friday evening, the hospital sent the postmortem examination report in a sealed cover to Jubilee Hills police. The report came on the heels of a complaint filed by TDP leaders Jyotsna, GVJ Naidu and Durga Prasad with West Zone DCP Joel Davis accusing YSR Congress MP V Vijayasai Reddy of falsely circulating baseless statements regarding Uma Maheshwari’s death. They also alleged that Vijaya Sai, Devender Reddy and others tweeted that Chandrababu Naidu and Nara Lokesh were the cause of Uma Maheshwari’s death.

YSRC MP accused of circulating baseless statements

