1.12 lakh candidates get seats in Phase-1 DOST allotment

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) on Saturday released the result of phase 1 seat allotment of Degree Online Services Telangana (DOST). As many as 1,18,898 candidates gave web based options in Phase-1. Among which 1,12,683 candidates were allotted. Others could not get a seat because of their limited choices of web options.

Almost 77 per cent i.e 86,791 candidates got seat allotment against their first choice of stream, said Professor Limbadri, Convener of DOST. The allotment hold roughly 40:60 gender ratio as more girls are alloted than boys, he further said.Candidates seem to have preferred English as the medium of instruction. About 90.89 per cent candidates were allotted to English following 8.26 per cent to Telugu, 0.84 per cent to Urdu and 0.0008 per cent to Hindi.

Commerce faculty has received the highest number of candidates with 37.55 per cent of allotment. Whereas, 23.55 per cent and 20.47 per cent candidates are allotted to life sciences and Physical sciences respectively.The candidates who received a seat will get SMS to their registered mobiles, The phase II registration and web options will begin from August 7.

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) on Saturday released the result of phase 1 seat allotment of Degree Online Services Telangana (DOST). As many as 1,18,898 candidates gave web based options in Phase-1. Among which 1,12,683 candidates were allotted. Others could not get a seat because of their limited choices of web options. Almost 77 per cent i.e 86,791 candidates got seat allotment against their first choice of stream, said Professor Limbadri, Convener of DOST. The allotment hold roughly 40:60 gender ratio as more girls are alloted than boys, he further said.Candidates seem to have preferred English as the medium of instruction. About 90.89 per cent candidates were allotted to English following 8.26 per cent to Telugu, 0.84 per cent to Urdu and 0.0008 per cent to Hindi. Commerce faculty has received the highest number of candidates with 37.55 per cent of allotment. Whereas, 23.55 per cent and 20.47 per cent candidates are allotted to life sciences and Physical sciences respectively.The candidates who received a seat will get SMS to their registered mobiles, The phase II registration and web options will begin from August 7.