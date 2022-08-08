Hyderabad Municipal Corporation repairs potholes, rain undoes the hard work

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Despite spells of rain lashing the city almost every day for the last few weeks, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) continues to repair potholes across the city. While citizens are appreciating the efforts of the civic body, the bitumen being used to fill the potholes is being washed away due to intermittent rains.

Due to incessant rains, at least 100-150 potholes are being reported in each zone on a daily basis. The frequent and sometimes heavy rains over the last few weeks has led to waterlogging, the major cause of potholes and road damage. Motorists forced to negotiate inundated roads are now also finding themselves avoiding potholes.

“The GHMC engineering wing is regularly repairing the damaged patches and filling potholes in all the 30 circles without delay to avoid inconvenience to commuters. However, the purpose is not being served as the repairs are being washed away due to the frequent rains,” a senior GHMC official told Express.

“We are regularly repairing potholes but they are resurfacing due to the rains,” he said.

Potholes and damaged patches on the roads are filled with bitumen or asphalt. However, due to lack of proper stormwater drains, the stagnant water washes away the adhesive quality of these materials.

The GHMC official said that that people have to bear the inconvenience till the rains subside and dry weather prevails for at least a week.

Over 100 craters being reported regularly

