Hyderabad: Three-year-old daughter in critical condition after dad thrashes 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Vexed over his wife for not giving birth to a boy, an autorickshaw driver subjected his three-year-old daughter to extreme physical abuse in Saifabad police station limits, late on Saturday night. The toddler is currently battling for her life at Osmania General Hospital (OGH), where she remains in critical condition. The accused has reportedly been arrested.

Regular quarrels

The accused Basit Ali Khan married Sana in 2015. Since then, they have had four children, who are all girls. This reportedly didn’t sit well with Basit, who had also been harassing his wife for a while now.

The victim was reportedly crying when the accused was leaving for work on Saturday. The scene of a crying toddler angered him, who thrashed the three-year-old and threw her to the ground, leaving her with grievous injuries. Sana took her daughter to a nearby hospital, where the doctors referred her to OGH. Doctors treating the toddler said that her condition was serious and that she would be kept under observation for a while. Sana lodged a case at Saifabad police station.

