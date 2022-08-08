Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Three-year-old daughter in critical condition after dad thrashes 

The accused Basit Ali Khan married Sana in 2015. Since then, they have had four children, who are all girls.

Published: 08th August 2022 10:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2022 10:26 AM   |  A+A-

child abuse, child traffickking

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Vexed over his wife for not giving birth to a boy, an autorickshaw driver subjected his three-year-old daughter to extreme physical abuse in Saifabad police station limits, late on Saturday night. The toddler is currently battling for her life at Osmania General Hospital (OGH), where she remains in critical condition. The accused has reportedly been arrested.

Regular quarrels

The accused Basit Ali Khan married Sana in 2015. Since then, they have had four children, who are all girls. This reportedly didn’t sit well with Basit, who had also been harassing his wife for a while now.
The victim was reportedly crying when the accused was leaving for work on Saturday. The scene of a crying toddler angered him, who thrashed the three-year-old and threw her to the ground, leaving her with grievous injuries. Sana took her daughter to a nearby hospital, where the doctors referred her to OGH. Doctors treating the toddler said that her condition was serious and that she would be kept under observation for a while. Sana lodged a case at Saifabad police station.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
child abuse hyderabad Osmania General Hospital girl child
India Matters
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi.
As judges wait, agencies spread cheer and fear
Outgoing Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu during his farewell in the House, in New Delhi August 8, 2022. (Photo | Sansad TV screengrab)
Witty one-liners of Venkaiah Naidu are famous: PM Modi says in farewell speech to Vice President
A stampede situation occurred at the Khatu Shyam Ji temple, in Sikar district of Rajasthan, on Aug 8 2022. Three women were killed in the stampede that took place during the Ekadashi fair. (Photo | PT
Three women dead, two injured in stampede at Khatu Shyamji temple in Rajasthan's Sikar
Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia. (Photo | PTI)
Manish Sisodia helped liquor lobby bypassing Cabinet, L-G: Delhi chief secretary's report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp