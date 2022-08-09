Drunk man drowns in Himayatsagar

By Express News Service

HANAMKONDA : One person among a group of friends drowned in Himayatsagar on Sunday evening while swimming in the lake after having drinks. According to Rajendranagar police, 33-year-old Deva, who worked as an auto driver in Hyderabad, consumed alcohol with five other friends before heading for a swim in the lake on Sunday.

Their leisure time turned tragic after Deva suddenly lost balance and slipped into deep water. The other friends could rescue him as none of them could swim properly. They immediately alerted the police.The police, along with a team of professional swimmers, went to search for Deva’s body. They found it floating in the water on Monday afternoon.

HANAMKONDA : One person among a group of friends drowned in Himayatsagar on Sunday evening while swimming in the lake after having drinks. According to Rajendranagar police, 33-year-old Deva, who worked as an auto driver in Hyderabad, consumed alcohol with five other friends before heading for a swim in the lake on Sunday. Their leisure time turned tragic after Deva suddenly lost balance and slipped into deep water. The other friends could rescue him as none of them could swim properly. They immediately alerted the police.The police, along with a team of professional swimmers, went to search for Deva’s body. They found it floating in the water on Monday afternoon.