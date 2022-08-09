Glam up right! 

Rachel Dammala By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The month of August rains festivals, events and weddings, which calls for slew of shopping. But in the fast-paced world today, very few have the time and patience to run around each time you have to dress up, so here’s some help from designers in the city.

This festive season, go bright and add sheen to your look, says designer Harsha Nuthakki. “Opt for bright colours, sequins and cool cotton floral printed shararas, gota patti kurtas. The idea is to bring out the bling in any traditional wear be it all ethnic or even fusion and it holds good for both men and women.”

She gives an example, saying, “Wear a light weight net saree with some gota embroidery, or choose long anarkalis that are an all time favourite to usher in that elegance.”

Hafsa Syed, founder at Hafsa, a designer clothing store, asks one to lay emphasis on the word ‘invest’ when heading out to shop for the month. “Pre-Covid-19, people preferred heavily embellished apparel but now, they are looking for more versatile, multipurpose classics. So ensure you invest in pieces that are classics — for example, go for a solid colour blouse and pair it up with a printed saree.

Also, look to marry Indian heritage fabric with contemporary styles. Our brocade banarasi blazers go so well with sarees and lehengas — so the trick is to keep it lighter for Rakhi and a little heavier for Ganesh Chaturthi,” she tells CE. She explains how one can be versatile with their clothes: “If you’re buying a half-saree for Ganesh Chaturthi, see what you can do with the three pieces of clothing blouse, lehenga and dupatta for Rakhi. You can elevate or deelivate your look with the right kind of accessories and make up. Add in some gajra to complete the traditional look.”

Her last tip is to go looking for Indian heirloom fabrics like ikat, gota patti, chikankaari and other karigar works. The trend of pastel colours has only made monsoon more fun and easy. You can work around heirloom art with a contemporary touch with help from predrape sarees, dhoti pants, kaftans and modern sillohettes.

You can easily go from quirky to classic while also being true to your style and comfort.”

Speaking about other accessories, she says, “If you’re going for a simpler look, use a heavy clutch that is shiny and shimmery. The latest trend of Kohlapuri juttis with heels like Alia Bhatt did for her wedding takes your look up another notch.

HYDERABAD: The month of August rains festivals, events and weddings, which calls for slew of shopping. But in the fast-paced world today, very few have the time and patience to run around each time you have to dress up, so here’s some help from designers in the city. This festive season, go bright and add sheen to your look, says designer Harsha Nuthakki. “Opt for bright colours, sequins and cool cotton floral printed shararas, gota patti kurtas. The idea is to bring out the bling in any traditional wear be it all ethnic or even fusion and it holds good for both men and women.” She gives an example, saying, “Wear a light weight net saree with some gota embroidery, or choose long anarkalis that are an all time favourite to usher in that elegance.” Hafsa Syed, founder at Hafsa, a designer clothing store, asks one to lay emphasis on the word ‘invest’ when heading out to shop for the month. “Pre-Covid-19, people preferred heavily embellished apparel but now, they are looking for more versatile, multipurpose classics. So ensure you invest in pieces that are classics — for example, go for a solid colour blouse and pair it up with a printed saree. Also, look to marry Indian heritage fabric with contemporary styles. Our brocade banarasi blazers go so well with sarees and lehengas — so the trick is to keep it lighter for Rakhi and a little heavier for Ganesh Chaturthi,” she tells CE. She explains how one can be versatile with their clothes: “If you’re buying a half-saree for Ganesh Chaturthi, see what you can do with the three pieces of clothing blouse, lehenga and dupatta for Rakhi. You can elevate or deelivate your look with the right kind of accessories and make up. Add in some gajra to complete the traditional look.” Her last tip is to go looking for Indian heirloom fabrics like ikat, gota patti, chikankaari and other karigar works. The trend of pastel colours has only made monsoon more fun and easy. You can work around heirloom art with a contemporary touch with help from predrape sarees, dhoti pants, kaftans and modern sillohettes. You can easily go from quirky to classic while also being true to your style and comfort.” Speaking about other accessories, she says, “If you’re going for a simpler look, use a heavy clutch that is shiny and shimmery. The latest trend of Kohlapuri juttis with heels like Alia Bhatt did for her wedding takes your look up another notch.