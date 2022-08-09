Home Cities Hyderabad

Kameswari Jewellers in the city of pearls

Talking about how they ventured into jewellery designing, Kaushik explains, “We are the fourth generation who is carrying out the legacy of jewellery.

Published: 09th August 2022 03:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2022 03:13 AM   |  A+A-

Kameswari Jewellers

Kameswari Jewellers

By Shreya Veronica
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The City of Pearls is decked up with jewellery stores from one end of the road to another, and to add to the already growing list of jewellery brands, Kameswari Jewellers launched their flagship store at Jubilee Hills. While we take a look at the royal temple jewellery and simple neck pieces, the collection looked quite impressing. Kaushik Perla and Pavan Perla, founders and owners of the store spoke to us about their collection and what all can fashion-conscious Hyderabadis can expect.

Talking about how they ventured into jewellery designing, Kaushik explains, “We are the fourth generation who is carrying out the legacy of jewellery. Our first store was in Srikakulam and the second in Vishakapatnam and we want to continue to give our best in terms of jewellery design.” On asking about the jewellery pieces that can be found at the store he says, “Design aspect is an endless process in jewellery these days. People want their own kind of jewellery and customising has become a must these days and we are doing the same. Each product is different and the workmanship we are having in India is great and we have been also sourcing our designs from all over the country.”

Choosing Hyderabad to open their flagship store shows their love for the city. “From my childhood I have been excited about this city and this is a fastest growing city compared to other metro cities and this is our home state. Hyderabad is also known as the City of Pearls and we have made sure that pearls are a part of our every jewellery piece. Down the line in two years from now we want to open another store here and we want to expand our online store as well so that more people can reach us easily,” he says. 

According to Kaushik, the designing part is where the main competition takes place. “Everyone has their own approach we are not into price war but too much into design war. We have good designs and that is what is special about us,” he concludes.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kameswari Jewellers City of pearls
India Matters
Prince Edwards speaks during the closing ceremony of the Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022
With 22 golds, India finishes fourth at Birmingham Commonwealth Games
Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde at Raj Bhavan in South Mumbai on August 9, 2022. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
18 MLAs sworn into new Maharashtra Cabinet as ministers
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Pasmanda Muslims to spiritual heads, BJP walks the extra mile
Hamidi Begum with Waliullah Maroof
Missing Indian woman found in Pak after 20 years, seeks India's help to reunite with family

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp