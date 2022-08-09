Kameswari Jewellers in the city of pearls

Shreya Veronica By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The City of Pearls is decked up with jewellery stores from one end of the road to another, and to add to the already growing list of jewellery brands, Kameswari Jewellers launched their flagship store at Jubilee Hills. While we take a look at the royal temple jewellery and simple neck pieces, the collection looked quite impressing. Kaushik Perla and Pavan Perla, founders and owners of the store spoke to us about their collection and what all can fashion-conscious Hyderabadis can expect.

Talking about how they ventured into jewellery designing, Kaushik explains, “We are the fourth generation who is carrying out the legacy of jewellery. Our first store was in Srikakulam and the second in Vishakapatnam and we want to continue to give our best in terms of jewellery design.” On asking about the jewellery pieces that can be found at the store he says, “Design aspect is an endless process in jewellery these days. People want their own kind of jewellery and customising has become a must these days and we are doing the same. Each product is different and the workmanship we are having in India is great and we have been also sourcing our designs from all over the country.”

Choosing Hyderabad to open their flagship store shows their love for the city. “From my childhood I have been excited about this city and this is a fastest growing city compared to other metro cities and this is our home state. Hyderabad is also known as the City of Pearls and we have made sure that pearls are a part of our every jewellery piece. Down the line in two years from now we want to open another store here and we want to expand our online store as well so that more people can reach us easily,” he says.

According to Kaushik, the designing part is where the main competition takes place. “Everyone has their own approach we are not into price war but too much into design war. We have good designs and that is what is special about us,” he concludes.

