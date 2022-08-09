Home Cities Hyderabad

Our dept has nothing to do with farmer’s suicide bid, says Narsapur RDO

Seeing the officials unmoved, Srisailam consumed pesticide in an attempt to threaten the officials.

By Express News Service

MEDAK: Refuting the allegation of abetment to suicide, Narsapur Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO), V Upender Reddy, said on Monday that he had nothing to do with the suicide attempt of the farmer who accused the authorities of usurping his land. In a press statement, RDO Upender Reddy said that the land in question was situated in Devulapally village of Kaudipally mandal in Medak district, and it belonged to the forest department. He said that the farmers’ allegations of harassment were untrue.

“As per the government regulations, arrangements have been made to establish Palle Prakruti Vanam over five acres of land in Survey No. 117 of Devulapally village. The land was selected in consultation with the Mandal Parishad Officer (MPO) and the forest department. The land has been notified under Section No. 4 of the State Forest Act,” said the RDO.  

Explained further, he said when the village Sarpanch and panchayat secretaries went to the spot on Saturday, local farmer Srisailam laid his claim on the land. Seeing the officials unmoved, Srisailam consumed pesticide in an attempt to threaten the officials.

The officer added that the farmer, in fact, occupied one acre of land five years ago. He recently tried to encroach upon the rest of the four acres as well, the officer said. Meanwhile, the hospital authorities termed the condition of the farmer stable.

