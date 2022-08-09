Purrfect pampering 

Rachel Dammala By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Ever felt how and why cats and dogs respond to your love so differently they are almost the opposite in nature!

Cats and dogs are like chalk and cheese they are unique in their needs nutritional, emotional and others. The lack of a proper understanding of the same has led to cats growing all irksome and irritated. On the occasion of International Cat Day, we speak to experts who share how and why your cat needs a different kind of love, attention and care.

Let’s face it, cats seem pretty easy going when it comes to their requirements. “Unlike a dog who likes to get in our face when they want something, cats play it cool. Because of this, some pet owners tend to overlook important aspects of cat care, such as giving extra attention and pampering to their special furry friends. However, cats love to be petted just like any self-respecting dog,” says Kartik Gupta, cofounder, Goofy Tails, Bandlaguda.

Laxminath Pudu, founder of Petfolk, Hyderabad, says, “Dogs have been pets for long with human beings and are always known to be loyal. Cats are more like hunters and always independent — they could even think that humans are working to keep them happy — thus their needs are different. That said, emotional bonding between cat/dog and a pet parent is always the same. On a funny note, whenever you feed your dog, you absolutely made his day. When you feed your cat, you are just doing your job!”

Leesa Dorcas, a student at Loyola Academy, Alwal is a doting mom to cats and a dog. Speaking about how they are two very different pets, she gives an example, “Cats almost don’t need to be trained to get out of the house to relieve themselves. At least my cats, do it all by themselves without compromising on hygiene. Compared to dogs, they need to be fed very less — and cuddling gets simpler and easier with the latter. Despite adopting a stray cat, I didn’t have to spend a lot on the shampoo or medicines. All she cared for, was how much freedom she was given. She is also very helpful in keeping pests and other harmful creepy-crawlies away.”

Leesa recently lost one of her cats, Ginger, to parvo virus and remembers how much she needed her by her side. “People often have a stereotypical image of cats being rude but that’s untrue. It’s all about treating them the way they wanted to be treated and ensure they don’t feel insecure. When she gave birth to kittens, she begged me to stay by her until she delivered them all. She moaned and groaned when I wasn’t around — it’s all about understanding and giving cats the space and care they need,” says she.

Now that you know what your feline friend needs, go love it right!

5 ways to pamper your cat

1. Give them interactive toys

Make playtime fun again, especially if you have an older cat, by getting an interactive toy. It will keep your cat busy physically and also provide mental exercise.

2. Create a comfortable space

Offer your cat plenty of comfortable places to sleep, such as a comfy new cat bed, a cat sofa, or a window perch (so they have an ideal spot for people-watching). Cats love their own space in the home and a catio is a perfect choice — fill it up with your cats favourite toys.

3. Pamper them with a ‘spa day’

You can pamper your feline friend by brushing their luscious trunks and help remove loose fur to trim furballs or tangles. Plus, add a little extra luxury by scratching them between their ears or even stroking them up to the tip of their tail. Treat your cat to a spa day. The more hair you remove from your cat, the less hair will end up as hair in their stomach.

4. Make some homemade goodies and food

Instead of relying on kibble for every meal, why not consult a nutritionist and make your own cat food? Ideally, a cat’s diet should contain high-quality protein and some healthy fats. Prepare healthy cat treats made with ingredients such as tuna, salmon, catnip, chicken or cheddar.

5. Switch to natural litter

Treat your cat like royalty by switching to a healthier, cleaner litter made from recycled paper or activated carbon to create planet-friendly compostable cat litter.

Cats and dogs are like chalk and cheese something that pet parents have trouble understanding. This International Cat Day, we speak to pet parents, vets and experts who share how and why cats are unique and need to be loved and cared for, differently



HYDERABAD: Ever felt how and why cats and dogs respond to your love so differently they are almost the opposite in nature! Cats and dogs are like chalk and cheese they are unique in their needs nutritional, emotional and others. The lack of a proper understanding of the same has led to cats growing all irksome and irritated. On the occasion of International Cat Day, we speak to experts who share how and why your cat needs a different kind of love, attention and care. Let’s face it, cats seem pretty easy going when it comes to their requirements. “Unlike a dog who likes to get in our face when they want something, cats play it cool. Because of this, some pet owners tend to overlook important aspects of cat care, such as giving extra attention and pampering to their special furry friends. However, cats love to be petted just like any self-respecting dog,” says Kartik Gupta, cofounder, Goofy Tails, Bandlaguda. Laxminath Pudu, founder of Petfolk, Hyderabad, says, “Dogs have been pets for long with human beings and are always known to be loyal. Cats are more like hunters and always independent — they could even think that humans are working to keep them happy — thus their needs are different. That said, emotional bonding between cat/dog and a pet parent is always the same. On a funny note, whenever you feed your dog, you absolutely made his day. When you feed your cat, you are just doing your job!” Leesa Dorcas, a student at Loyola Academy, Alwal is a doting mom to cats and a dog. Speaking about how they are two very different pets, she gives an example, “Cats almost don’t need to be trained to get out of the house to relieve themselves. At least my cats, do it all by themselves without compromising on hygiene. Compared to dogs, they need to be fed very less — and cuddling gets simpler and easier with the latter. Despite adopting a stray cat, I didn’t have to spend a lot on the shampoo or medicines. All she cared for, was how much freedom she was given. She is also very helpful in keeping pests and other harmful creepy-crawlies away.” Leesa recently lost one of her cats, Ginger, to parvo virus and remembers how much she needed her by her side. “People often have a stereotypical image of cats being rude but that’s untrue. It’s all about treating them the way they wanted to be treated and ensure they don’t feel insecure. When she gave birth to kittens, she begged me to stay by her until she delivered them all. She moaned and groaned when I wasn’t around — it’s all about understanding and giving cats the space and care they need,” says she. Now that you know what your feline friend needs, go love it right! 5 ways to pamper your cat 1. Give them interactive toys Make playtime fun again, especially if you have an older cat, by getting an interactive toy. It will keep your cat busy physically and also provide mental exercise. 2. Create a comfortable space Offer your cat plenty of comfortable places to sleep, such as a comfy new cat bed, a cat sofa, or a window perch (so they have an ideal spot for people-watching). Cats love their own space in the home and a catio is a perfect choice — fill it up with your cats favourite toys. 3. Pamper them with a ‘spa day’ You can pamper your feline friend by brushing their luscious trunks and help remove loose fur to trim furballs or tangles. Plus, add a little extra luxury by scratching them between their ears or even stroking them up to the tip of their tail. Treat your cat to a spa day. The more hair you remove from your cat, the less hair will end up as hair in their stomach. 4. Make some homemade goodies and food Instead of relying on kibble for every meal, why not consult a nutritionist and make your own cat food? Ideally, a cat’s diet should contain high-quality protein and some healthy fats. Prepare healthy cat treats made with ingredients such as tuna, salmon, catnip, chicken or cheddar. 5. Switch to natural litter Treat your cat like royalty by switching to a healthier, cleaner litter made from recycled paper or activated carbon to create planet-friendly compostable cat litter. Cats and dogs are like chalk and cheese something that pet parents have trouble understanding. This International Cat Day, we speak to pet parents, vets and experts who share how and why cats are unique and need to be loved and cared for, differently