Registration and stamps dept in Hyderabad earns record Rs 14,600 crore 

HYDERABAD: The Registration and Stamps department has witnessed a significant increase in the revenue from duty stamps and registrations this year, officials said. The revenue increased from 6 per cent to an all-time high of 7.5 per cent. According to officials, from August 2021 to August 2022, the department’s total revenue stood at Rs14,600 crore. With this, revenue earned by the Telangana Registration and Stamps Department has become the fifth highest in the country, surpassing Gujarat, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh.

The department earns revenue by levying stamp duty, transfer duty, and registration fees. Currently, the department is the third largest revenue-earning department in the State. It offers various services, including registration of documents, issuance of encumbrance certificates, registration of marriages, and assessing the market value of properties.

According to official data, approximately 7,000 registrations take place in the State daily.As many as 4,37,132 non-agriculture documents were registered with the department from April 1 to August 8, which fetched a revenue of Rs 3,854 crore. This suggests that over Rs 1,100 crore were generated each month during this period. The officials said the number of registrations would increase in the upcoming festive season. Earlier, nearly 1.7 lakh monthly registrations were done in the State. Most registrations were done in the districts of Rangareddy, Sangareddy, and Medchal-Malkajgiri.

