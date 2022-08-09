Home Cities Hyderabad

Registration and stamps dept in Hyderabad earns record Rs 14,600 crore 

Revenue between August 2021 and August 2022 is the 5th highest in country: Officials

Published: 09th August 2022 03:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2022 03:14 AM   |  A+A-

Stamp, Certificate, Approval

Representational image (Photo| Special Arrangement)

By Sunny Baski
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Registration and Stamps department has witnessed a significant increase in the revenue from duty stamps and registrations this year, officials said. The revenue increased from 6 per cent to an all-time high of 7.5 per cent. According to officials, from August 2021 to August 2022, the department’s total revenue stood at Rs14,600 crore. With this, revenue earned by the Telangana Registration and Stamps Department has become the fifth highest in the country, surpassing Gujarat, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh.

The department earns revenue by levying stamp duty, transfer duty, and registration fees. Currently, the department is the third largest revenue-earning department in the State. It offers various services, including registration of documents, issuance of encumbrance certificates, registration of marriages, and assessing the market value of properties.

According to official data, approximately 7,000 registrations take place in the State daily.As many as 4,37,132 non-agriculture documents were registered with the department from April 1 to August 8, which fetched a revenue of Rs 3,854 crore. This suggests that over Rs 1,100 crore were generated each month during this period. The officials said the number of registrations would increase in the upcoming festive season. Earlier, nearly 1.7 lakh monthly registrations were done in the State. Most registrations were done in the districts of Rangareddy, Sangareddy, and Medchal-Malkajgiri.

4.4 lakh non-agri docus registered in 4 months
As many as 4,37,132 non-agriculture documents were registered with the department from April 1 to August 8, which fetched a revenue of Rs 3,854 crore.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Registration and Stamps department Duty stamp
India Matters
Prince Edwards speaks during the closing ceremony of the Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022
With 22 golds, India finishes fourth at Birmingham Commonwealth Games
Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde at Raj Bhavan in South Mumbai on August 9, 2022. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
18 MLAs sworn into new Maharashtra Cabinet as ministers
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Pasmanda Muslims to spiritual heads, BJP walks the extra mile
Hamidi Begum with Waliullah Maroof
Missing Indian woman found in Pak after 20 years, seeks India's help to reunite with family

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp