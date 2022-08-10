Home Cities Hyderabad

Addressing Vitamin D issue

Vitamin D is a fat soluble Vitamin playing a vital role in human physiology. Vitamin D deficiency is prevalent worldwide.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Vitamin D is a fat-soluble Vitamin playing a vital role in human physiology. Vitamin D deficiency is prevalent worldwide. This deficiency has many consequences which are still being explored apart from the well-known skeletal complications. With the existing literature on vitamin  D in India, we can understand the enormity of the problem. The prevalence of vitamin D deficiency ranged from 40% to 99% with most of the studies reporting a prevalence of 80-90%. It was prevalent in all the age groups and high-risk groups alike. With the consequences of vitamin D deficiency, namely, autoimmune diseases, cardiovascular diseases, cancer and tuberculosis being explored, we can imagine the burden it would cause in our country.

We need to create awareness amongst the public and health care providers about the importance of vitamin D and the consequences of its deficiency. Our Indian diet generally fails to satisfy the daily requirement of vitamin D for a normal adult. This stresses on the need for fortifying various foods with vitamin D, through the national programs.

The silent epidemic should be addressed with concrete public health action. The prevalence of vitamin D deficiency is high in India due to the skin complexion, poor exposure to sunlight, sunscreen cream, dietary habits, lower intake of vitamin D fortified foods. Indians are mostly vegetarians and vitamin D rich food are of animal origin.

All the above mentioned factors can be a cause in urban population. However, the rural population by virtue of their occupation have sufficient sunlight exposure, they too have low vitamin D level. This can be due to the high phytate and low calcium diet they consume. Phytate rich diet is known to reduce the intestinal absorption of calcium.

The way forward
The following measures can be taken:

Food fortification with vitamin D is the best solution.
Educational programmes are a must to create awareness about vitamin D deficiency as it is the most underdiagnosed and undertreated nutritional disease.
Vitamin D supplements of good quality should be made available at PHC level for population at risk.
School going children should be educated about vitamin D sufficiency, given meals, exposure to sun light and physical exercise.
Testing facilities for vitamin D levels should be made affordable & accessible.
Government should support research groups to study and monitor the impact of supplementation programmes and fortification strategies.

ENORMITY OF VITAMIN D DEFICIENCY IN INDIA
With the existing literature on vitamin  D in India, we can understand the enormity of the problem. The prevalence of vitamin D deficiency ranged from 40% to 99% with most of the studies reporting a prevalence of 80-90%. It was prevalent in all the age groups and high risk groups alike

(The article is written by Addu Kiraannmayye, Project Nutrition Scientist B, UNICEF, National Institute of Nutrition.)

