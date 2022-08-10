Doctor sentenced to 10-year jail for raping patient in Hyderabad
A pulmonologist was sentenced to 10 years rigorous imprisonment for raping a woman while being aware that she was pregnant, and assaulting her using criminal force.
HYDERABAD: A pulmonologist was sentenced to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping a woman while being aware that she was pregnant, and assaulting her using criminal force. Judge J Kavitha, the special session's judge, on Tuesday, found Dr Bandari Vijaya Baskar, 55, a resident of West Marredpally and running a clinic in Somajiguda, guilty of the charges.
In May 2016, he sexually exploited the victim who had approached him for treatment of a pulmonary ailment. Under the guise of treatment, the convict sexually abused the victim at multiple occasions claiming it to be a medical procedure.