Doctor sentenced to 10-year jail for raping patient in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A pulmonologist was sentenced to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping a woman while being aware that she was pregnant, and assaulting her using criminal force. Judge J Kavitha, the special session's judge, on Tuesday, found Dr Bandari Vijaya Baskar, 55, a resident of West Marredpally and running a clinic in Somajiguda, guilty of the charges.

In May 2016, he sexually exploited the victim who had approached him for treatment of a pulmonary ailment. Under the guise of treatment, the convict sexually abused the victim at multiple occasions claiming it to be a medical procedure.

HYDERABAD: A pulmonologist was sentenced to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping a woman while being aware that she was pregnant, and assaulting her using criminal force. Judge J Kavitha, the special session's judge, on Tuesday, found Dr Bandari Vijaya Baskar, 55, a resident of West Marredpally and running a clinic in Somajiguda, guilty of the charges. In May 2016, he sexually exploited the victim who had approached him for treatment of a pulmonary ailment. Under the guise of treatment, the convict sexually abused the victim at multiple occasions claiming it to be a medical procedure.