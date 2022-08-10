Home Cities Hyderabad

Doctor sentenced to 10-year jail for raping patient in Hyderabad

A pulmonologist was sentenced to 10 years rigorous imprisonment for raping a woman while being aware that she was pregnant, and assaulting her using criminal force.

Published: 10th August 2022 02:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2022 02:59 AM   |  A+A-

POCSO, Rape, Sexual Assault, Child Abuse

Image for representational purpose. ( Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A pulmonologist was sentenced to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping a woman while being aware that she was pregnant, and assaulting her using criminal force. Judge J Kavitha, the special session's judge, on Tuesday, found Dr Bandari Vijaya Baskar, 55, a resident of West Marredpally and running a clinic in Somajiguda, guilty of the charges.

In May 2016, he sexually exploited the victim who had approached him for treatment of a pulmonary ailment. Under the guise of treatment, the convict sexually abused the victim at multiple occasions claiming it to be a medical procedure.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Doctor Jail Rape Punishment
India Matters
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with his deputy Tejashwi Yadav during their swearing-in ceremony the at Raj Bhavan in Patna, Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
Nitish Kumar sworn in as Bihar CM, Tejashwi his deputy
Varavara Rao being taken to a hospital for medical examination. (File Photo | Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Bhima Koregaon case accused Varavara Rao gets bail
Avinash Mukund Sable of India competes in the men's 3000 meters steeplechase final during the athletics in the Alexander Stadium at the Commonwealth Games. (Photo | AP)
CWG 2022: Show on track and field instills belief and confidence
Thomas Biju Cheeramvelil
100 on 100! Kerala's Thomas Biju bests own JEE performance

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp