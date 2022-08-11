GHMC to develop 75 Freedom Parks in Hyderabad

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

HYDERABAD: As part of ‘Swantantra Bharata Vajrotsavalu’ being organised by the State government to mark 75 years of India’s Independence, the GHMC has decided to create 75 Freedom Parks in open spaces in different parts of Hyderabad.

These parks are being developed in six GHMC zones -- LB Nagar (12 parks), Charminar (12), Khairatabad (15), Serilingampally (12), Kukatpally (12) and Secunderabad (12). The civic body has already started the process of creating these parks by planting saplings of different varieties and flower plants in Tricolour theme. These parks will also have cascading waterfalls.

According to officials, the GHMC is also in the process of setting up music systems at 10 major parks in the city where patriotic songs as well as soothing light instrumental music will be played during morning and evening hours. These parks include Indira Park, Chacha Nehru Park, KBR Park, KLN Yadav Park, Jalagam Vengal Rao Park, Krishnakanth Park, ASRao Nagar Park, Uppal Urban Park, NGO Colony Park and Sundaraiah Park.

Speaking to Express, a GHMC official said: “Seventy-five open spaces, which were not under utilisation, were identified for the purpose. As the State government is celebrating ‘Swantantra Bharata Vajrotsavalu’, the corporation is developing the Freedom Parks as per the instructions of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.”

“Among the selected open spaces, where the land is small, 75 varieties of saplings and flowering plants of 10 are being planted, which will total to 750 plants. If the space is large, 750 varieties of trees and flowering plants of 10 each are being planted. In total there will be 7,500 plants n these large open spaces,” he added.

On Jubilee Hills Road No 36, the civic body is planting 10 saplings each from 75 varieties of trees and 75 varieties of herbal and flowering shrubs. “Subsequently, freedom struggle and Tricolour themed painting of walls, benches and gates will be taken up at these parks,” he informed.

