Jharkhand man held for killing two roommates

Police arrested a Jharkhand man for killing his two roommates and triggering a cylinder blast in the last week of July, in a bid to cover up his crime.

Representational Image. (File | AP)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Police arrested a Jharkhand man for killing his two roommates and triggering a cylinder blast in the last week of July, in a bid to cover up his crime.Bhubaneshwar Singh came to city in search of a job and stayed with his friends, Bhirender Kumar and Ibadat Ansari in Jeedimetla.

Angry with his friends for not finding him a job, he bludgeoned their heads with a stick in their sleep. He reportedly attempted to cover it up by setting off cylinder blast to create the impression that they were killed in fire accident. Five others who were in the room escaped with minor injuries.

