Nine-year-old from Hyderabad hangs self as she hated school

HYDERABAD: A Class 5 student, who did not want to go to school, allegedly died by suicide by hanging at her residence in Begumpet here on Thursday. She was just nine years old.The girl, a student of a private school in Market Police Station limits, resorted to the extreme step when her mother Geeta went to work. She works as a servant maid in houses nearby. The girl had not gone to school for the last six days.

Her six-year-old brother, who saw her ending her life, began crying loudly. The neighbours who came rushing, saw the girl’s limp body hanging from the ceiling. They immediately lowered her and took her to a hospital but the doctors declared her dead on arrival.Her body was handed over to her mother after doctors performed an autopsy at Gandhi Hospital.

