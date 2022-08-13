24-year-old cyber stalks TT star Naina, served notice

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A cyberstalker who has been harassing table tennis sensation Naina Jaiswal has been served a notice under Section 41 A of the CrPC by the Hyderabad Cyber crime sleuths.The international table tennis player’s father Ashwin Kumar Jaiswal lodged a complaint with the police on Thursday who in turn served a notice to the 24-year-old stalker K Srikanth, a resident of Siddipet. He happens to be an acquaintance of Naina’s.

He is a post-graduate and has been proposing to her for the last four months by sending messages to her.

Naina Jaiswal is a public figure and she played in several national and international table tennis tournaments. She is also a lawyer and a motivational speaker. She is the youngest research scholar pursuing a PhD at the age of 22. She is active on her Instagram account with 1.3 lakh followers and close to 11,000 followers on Twitter.

A senior police official said that Srikanth is undergoing treatment for a mental disorder in a Siddipet hospital. He had harassed the table tennis player four months earlier as well and Naina Jaiswal had approached the police at the time seeking protection.Given his mental condition, Srikanth was counselled by SHE teams and set free. This time round, it was the TT player’s father Ashwin Jaiswal who approached the police with a complaint.

HYDERABAD: A cyberstalker who has been harassing table tennis sensation Naina Jaiswal has been served a notice under Section 41 A of the CrPC by the Hyderabad Cyber crime sleuths.The international table tennis player’s father Ashwin Kumar Jaiswal lodged a complaint with the police on Thursday who in turn served a notice to the 24-year-old stalker K Srikanth, a resident of Siddipet. He happens to be an acquaintance of Naina’s. He is a post-graduate and has been proposing to her for the last four months by sending messages to her. Naina Jaiswal is a public figure and she played in several national and international table tennis tournaments. She is also a lawyer and a motivational speaker. She is the youngest research scholar pursuing a PhD at the age of 22. She is active on her Instagram account with 1.3 lakh followers and close to 11,000 followers on Twitter. A senior police official said that Srikanth is undergoing treatment for a mental disorder in a Siddipet hospital. He had harassed the table tennis player four months earlier as well and Naina Jaiswal had approached the police at the time seeking protection.Given his mental condition, Srikanth was counselled by SHE teams and set free. This time round, it was the TT player’s father Ashwin Jaiswal who approached the police with a complaint.