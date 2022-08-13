Taste of independence

Shreya Veronica By

HYDERABAD: As we gear up to celebrate freedom in all its glory, can there be a better way to do it than through food? This Independence Day, restaurants in the city are doing their best to help guests experience ‘freedom of food’ through special brunches and menus. Eateries across Hyderabad are all decked up in tricoloured ambiences and even tri-coloured dishes. While few restaurants have already started rolling out unique brunch experiences to guests, others are busy making last minute preparations to ensure customers taste freedom.

Platform 65, the train-themed restaurant is offering 75 dishes this month which started from August 11. Speaking about what they have in store for their guests, Sadgun Patha, managing director and co-founder of Platform 65 says, “We are actively taking part in the celebrations and have curated about 75 special dishes. The specialty of these recipes is that we tried to keep the theme of tri-colour consistent. We have been working on this for a month and have finally been able to curate so many dishes with the theme. These varities include Chinese, North Indian, Andhra and Telangana delicacies. This tri-colour celebration will continue across all our outlets.”

ITC Kohenur, Madhapur, has put together a brunch that will surely leave you asking for more. Shivneet Pohoja, executive chef at ITC Kohenur says that they are celebrating 75 glorious years of the nations’ Independence at their Golconda Pavilion. “We are offering an elaborate display of delectable multi-cuisine dishes, featuring specalities curated from the era of 1947. Our guests can relish lunch and dinner buffets at a symbolic price of `1,947 (plus taxes).

Inspired by the Government of India’s initiative of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, ITC Kohenur will host a series of activities from August 13-15. Also, our hotel façade will be lit up featuring a stunning visual display embodying the tri-colour which will be visible at night all through the three-day celebration,” he tells CE.

La Meridian, Gachibowli, has also left no stone unturned to make this Independence day special. Curating a brunch on the August 15, Chef Raysingh says, “We are putting this together with extreme love towards the country. We want everyone to go back to their childhood memories and feel the vibe of Independence Day the way it was celebrated then. Our culinary team has focused on a lot of Indian cuisine like laddu, jalebi, and other sweet dishes which will definitely engage everyone’s taste buds.” With several other restaurants coming up with interesting menus and offers, you know where and how to celebrate I-Day this weekend.

