Home Cities Hyderabad

A patriot’s style

Sairam promotes a sense of patriotism among youths with an album made with clippings of events that led to Independence

Published: 14th August 2022 04:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2022 04:16 AM   |  A+A-

After Independence, freedom fighter Brajakishore Mohapatra joined the CPI.

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Naveen Kumar Tallam
Express News Service

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA : Nationalism and patriotism have become buzzwords as the nation inches towards its 75th Independence Day. Reflecting the spirit, 39-year-old Kothval Sairam, is moving about, promoting a sense of patriotism in youths with an album he made with newspaper clippings of events that led to Independence. He is also displaying coins of various dynasties that ruled India, to make the youths feel proud of being Indian.

“I have a huge collection of clippings and coins. I am using them to promote a sense of patriotism among the youths on the occasion of the diamond jubilee celebrations of Indian Independence,” said Kothval Sairam. Sairam runs a men’s beauty parlour in Sircilla town but his priority is to collect clippings and coins.

Whenever anyone steps into his saloon, he shows them his album and explains to them various events that shaped the nation’s destiny. He also asks them to read books on patriots instead of wasting time on film and gossip magazines.

Sairam feels that his collections must have motivated people to imbibe a sense of patriotism.He is taking his collection to schools and is displaying it there for the students to pore over. His’s clippings collection has 4,000 Mahatma Gandhi images when he participated in various events that led to India attaining Independence. For the last few days, Sairam is busy participating in the Azadika Amrit Mahotsav programme.

READ THIS, NOT THAT

Instead of giving his customers film magazines to read, Kothval Sairam gives them a collection of his clippings which showcase the various events of India’s freedom struggle while detailing Mahatma Gandhi’s non-violent methods which spearheaded the country’s Independence movement.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Author Salman Rushdie (File Photo | AP)
Salman Rushdie was seated on stage when attacker stormed in to stab him
No toilet for drivers in Southern Railway's 900 locomotives
Kerala High Court (Photo| A Sanesh/EPS)
Government can’t deny benefits to non-religious: Kerala High Court
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Jammu and Kashmir govt sacks son of Hizbul chief Salahuddin, three others

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp