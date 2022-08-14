A patriot’s style

Naveen Kumar Tallam By

Express News Service

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA : Nationalism and patriotism have become buzzwords as the nation inches towards its 75th Independence Day. Reflecting the spirit, 39-year-old Kothval Sairam, is moving about, promoting a sense of patriotism in youths with an album he made with newspaper clippings of events that led to Independence. He is also displaying coins of various dynasties that ruled India, to make the youths feel proud of being Indian.

“I have a huge collection of clippings and coins. I am using them to promote a sense of patriotism among the youths on the occasion of the diamond jubilee celebrations of Indian Independence,” said Kothval Sairam. Sairam runs a men’s beauty parlour in Sircilla town but his priority is to collect clippings and coins.

Whenever anyone steps into his saloon, he shows them his album and explains to them various events that shaped the nation’s destiny. He also asks them to read books on patriots instead of wasting time on film and gossip magazines.

Sairam feels that his collections must have motivated people to imbibe a sense of patriotism.He is taking his collection to schools and is displaying it there for the students to pore over. His’s clippings collection has 4,000 Mahatma Gandhi images when he participated in various events that led to India attaining Independence. For the last few days, Sairam is busy participating in the Azadika Amrit Mahotsav programme.

READ THIS, NOT THAT

Instead of giving his customers film magazines to read, Kothval Sairam gives them a collection of his clippings which showcase the various events of India’s freedom struggle while detailing Mahatma Gandhi’s non-violent methods which spearheaded the country’s Independence movement.

