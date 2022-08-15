Home Cities Hyderabad

Modern crematorium at Panjagutta almost ready

Vaikunta Mahaprasthanam at Whisper Valley is an eco-friendly facility and one of the twin cities’ most advanced crematoriums

Works in progress at the Punjagutta crematorium in Hyderabad on Friday | Jwala

By S Bachan Jeet Singh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The second Vaikunta Mahaprasthanam (modern crematorium) Hindu Smashanavatika at Panjagutta is expected to be ready for inauguration next month. After the Vaikunta Mahaprasthanam at Whisper Valley in Shaikpet, the Punjagutta crematorium will be one of the modern crematoriums with a pleasing ambience where citizens can experience a hassle-free process while conducting last rite of their near and dear.

The project has been taken up by the Phoenix Group as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) in coordination with Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC). The Phoenix Group had earlier successfully developed the crematorium at Whisper Valley in Shaikpet.Work on the crematorium in the sprawling Panjagutta graveyard was taken up on the instructions of Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao.

The crematorium at Whisper Valley is eco-friendly and one of the twin cities’ most advanced crematoriums. The Panjagutta graveyard is spread over 66 acres and the need was felt for its modernisation for providing better facilities. At present there are nine platforms, washrooms and 30 lockers to store ashes. There is also a facility to transport bodies to the crematorium.

GHMC officials told Express that the crematorium in Punjagutta will be secured with a compound wall and have more burning platforms, ash storing facilities, prayer hall, waiting area, sitting gallery, sufficient parking, pathways, office space, wash areas, electrification, plantation and landscaping.

The ‘Mahaprasthanam’ is being developed to provide a clean and green environment with a sufficient number of pyres, including an electric pyre, an on-site traditional priest and more. The GHMC signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Phoenix Group in January last year for the development of the facility.

