Don’t throw away the banana peel

Shreya Veronica By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A lot of us love bananas not just for their flavour, but also because it’s rich in nutritional value and is the easiest fruit to consume — just peel and you’re done, isn’t it? Wrong! What if we told you you’d be losing a lot more than the fruit has to offer if you toss the peel away? Here’s an interesting fact: these banana peels are actually nutritious which could be beneficial for your health. To learn more about this, we speak to a nutritionist and dietitian who breaks it down for us.

G Sushma, a chief clinical dietitian at Care Hospitals talks about why you must keep the banana peel. “The banana peel is not only edible but also rich in key nutrients including potassium, dietary fibre, polyunsaturated fats and essential amino acids. It is also rich in antioxidants, and some research suggests that antioxidants can reduce inflammation and protect against chronic conditions, such as heart disease, cancer and diabetes.

The high level of tryptophan in bananas, combined with the B6 in banana peels can help relieve some symptoms of depression and other mood disorders. Tryptophan turns into serotonin as it breaks down which can improve your mood. Vitamin B6 can help improve sleep, which has a positive impact on mood over time. Fibre-rich banana peels can help regulate the digestive system, easing both constipation and diarrhoea. This can be a particularly important benefit of banana peels for people with irritable bowel syndrome,” she explains.

Sharing how one can consume the banana peel right, she says, “When getting started, be sure to pick very ripe bananas as the peels of these bananas are often sweeter and thinner, which may make them more appealing. To prepare the banana, simply remove the stem and wash the peel thoroughly and then toss it in a blender. Add it to your favourite smoothie recipe or sneak it into your loaf of banana bread. You can also try baking, boiling or frying the peels which helps soften their texture making them easier to eat.”

Sujatha RD, a nutritionist in the city, says, “Banana peel powder is mostly used for skin, but when it comes to its intake one can use it as a supplement. It improves immunity as well and builds up white blood cells. It is also good for irritable bowel syndrome. The peel has to be processed properly so that indigestion does not occur, also, remember to use it in small amounts. You can use it in your decoction and salads too.”

HYDERABAD: A lot of us love bananas not just for their flavour, but also because it’s rich in nutritional value and is the easiest fruit to consume — just peel and you’re done, isn’t it? Wrong! What if we told you you’d be losing a lot more than the fruit has to offer if you toss the peel away? Here’s an interesting fact: these banana peels are actually nutritious which could be beneficial for your health. To learn more about this, we speak to a nutritionist and dietitian who breaks it down for us. G Sushma, a chief clinical dietitian at Care Hospitals talks about why you must keep the banana peel. “The banana peel is not only edible but also rich in key nutrients including potassium, dietary fibre, polyunsaturated fats and essential amino acids. It is also rich in antioxidants, and some research suggests that antioxidants can reduce inflammation and protect against chronic conditions, such as heart disease, cancer and diabetes. The high level of tryptophan in bananas, combined with the B6 in banana peels can help relieve some symptoms of depression and other mood disorders. Tryptophan turns into serotonin as it breaks down which can improve your mood. Vitamin B6 can help improve sleep, which has a positive impact on mood over time. Fibre-rich banana peels can help regulate the digestive system, easing both constipation and diarrhoea. This can be a particularly important benefit of banana peels for people with irritable bowel syndrome,” she explains. Sharing how one can consume the banana peel right, she says, “When getting started, be sure to pick very ripe bananas as the peels of these bananas are often sweeter and thinner, which may make them more appealing. To prepare the banana, simply remove the stem and wash the peel thoroughly and then toss it in a blender. Add it to your favourite smoothie recipe or sneak it into your loaf of banana bread. You can also try baking, boiling or frying the peels which helps soften their texture making them easier to eat.” Sujatha RD, a nutritionist in the city, says, “Banana peel powder is mostly used for skin, but when it comes to its intake one can use it as a supplement. It improves immunity as well and builds up white blood cells. It is also good for irritable bowel syndrome. The peel has to be processed properly so that indigestion does not occur, also, remember to use it in small amounts. You can use it in your decoction and salads too.”