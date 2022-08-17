Home Cities Hyderabad

Here's how donkey milk can help you with your nutritional intake, skincare

Nutritionists and dieticians tell us about how it richly nourishes infants, and adults and even helps with better skincare!

Donkey milk

By Rachel Dammala
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The benefits of donkey milk have been spoken about for the donkey’s ears! It’s now trending again, thanks to social media. Nutritionists and dieticians speak to CE about how it richly nourishes infants, and adults and even helps with better skincare! Dr M Gayathri, a clinical dietitian says donkey milk has always been a favourite since ancient history because it acts like an antioxidant and has anti-inflammatory effects.

“Recent research says that it also helps in reducing diabetic symptoms, reduces circulatory disorders,  and there are fewer allergic reactions. It is usually suggested for people who are allergic to milk from other animals,” she shares, adding that it is almost similar to human breast milk and cow milk, in its nutritional values, as the vitamin and mineral contents are the same.

According to the doctor, it is a rich source of Vitamin D, and calcium is low in casein and high in whey protein, which is easily digestible in the stomach. “It is also high in carbohydrates and low in fat,” she adds.

Sujatha Stephen, the chief dietician at Yashoda Hospital, says that the high whey protein content in donkey milk can help improve glucose metabolism and insulin resistance. “Donkey milk may also help promote the growth of bacteria that are good for your gut. It has been used in some countries as a folk medicine for viruses like whooping cough. The milk was also used to feed orphaned infants and cure weak and sick children due to its resemblance with the human breast milk, thus it is an important food in the geriatric field and in cases of calcium deficiency,” she tells CE.

Dr Gayathri shares an interesting fact that donkey milk was and is still being used in skin care products like bath soaps and moisturisers which are more easily available than in its milk form because of fewer farmers and higher demand. She says that it is also important to consume it right. “The best way to reduce the chances of contamination, donkey milk needs to be pasteurised like milk from any other source. Do not skip these steps,” she advises.

