Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad-based Shruthika Samudrala wins Zee Telugu’s music reality show, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa

A graduate in BA (Public Administration) and a trained Carnatic and light music singer, Shruthika was born into a music-loving family and stepped into the world of music when she was just 6 years old.

Published: 17th August 2022 09:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2022 09:25 AM   |  A+A-

Shruthika Samudrala, winner of Zee Telugu’s music reality show, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa

Shruthika Samudrala, winner of Zee Telugu’s music reality show, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa

By Reshmi Chakravorty
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Zee Telugu’s music reality show, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa — The Singing Superstar, culminated on a high note after a run of 26 weeks recently. The 20-year-old Hyderabad-based Shruthika Samudrala was announced as the winner.  After mesmerising one and all with her breath-taking performances during all the episodes, she walked away with the trophy, prize money of `1 lakh as well as a Maruti Suzuki Wagon. To the uninitiated, the show started off with a total of 24 contestants, with ace music director Koti, singer SP Shailaja,  pop singer Smitha, and lyricist Ananth Sri Ram as judges.

The winner of the show, Shruthika, stole the limelight during the grand finale with her performance to Yemaaye na kavitha, meriseti puvva, sankuratri kodi, koncham neeru, and anathineeyara songs. A graduate in BA (Public Administration) and a trained Carnatic and light music singer, Shruthika was born into a music-loving family and stepped into the world of music when she was just 6 years old. Even she effectively balanced her studies and music by spending 2-3 hours every day practising in the morning before going to college.  Talking about her win, Shruthika says, “It is a dream come true moment for me to have won the title. I am really happy that my hard work has paid off. All other finalists have also done extremely well in the finale, and they deserve equal appreciation as me.”

Shruthika’s journey to the finale was not made from a bed of roses; from the thousands of applicants,  they finally selected the top 24 and top 8  for the finale performance. “The entire journey has been a great one. Incidentally, in my first episode, I was in the danger zone. But things turned around for the better from the second episode onwards. I started performing well,  and the rest as they say is history. One of the other challenges was to sing complex songs which needed me to practice harder but all the judges and mentors helped me a lot,” she says.

Shruthika is up for trying multiple genre songs even though she does love to sing melodious songs more. At present, she has just finished singing for one of the songs in Mani Sharma’s movie and is working on her YouTube channel. “I believe singers who are not trained also can do great in the competition,  given they believe in themselves. People might say many things, it is important to dream big,” concludes Shruthika.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Zee Telugu Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Shruthika Samudrala Hyderabad
India Matters
Indian flag (File Photo | PTI)
Where are we: 75 years after Independence?
AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam pays floral tribute to former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, late J Jayalalithaa. (Photo | P Jawahar)
OPS wins legal battle in Madras HC, dual leadership to continue in AIADMK for now
Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez (Fie | AFP)
ED to name Jacqueline Fernandez as accused in conman money laundering case
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Aasawari Kulkarni, Feminism in India)
'You wore sexually provocative dress': Kerala court's remark on attire of harassment case plainant

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp