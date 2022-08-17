Home Cities Hyderabad

Two new electric bikes up in flames while being charged in Hyderabad

Haribabu was charging the batteries of the two-wheelers outside his house when he heard a loud explosion. 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Two new electric bikes exploded on Monday in the Kushaiguda police station limits while being charged. T Haribabu, the owner of the vehicles, said he bought the electric bikes recently for personal use. On Monday, he was charging the batteries of the two-wheelers outside his house when he heard a loud explosion. When Haribabu rushed outside, he saw the bikes in flames.

He tried to put out the flames but failed as they spread to nearby electric wires. He immediately called the fire station following which fire personnel extinguished the flames. Both the bikes were damaged in the fire.  

